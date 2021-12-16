Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.17

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.17 and traded as high as C$14.94. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$14.86, with a volume of 515,063 shares changing hands.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.28.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$475.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.70 million. Analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.59%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

