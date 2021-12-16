Canaccord Genuity Lowers Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target to C$17.00

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 88.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NSR stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,384. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.34 and a 1-year high of C$12.10. The company has a market cap of C$511.61 million and a P/E ratio of 40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.65.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

