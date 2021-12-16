Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canfor Pulp Products to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th.

TSE CFX opened at C$6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$399.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$5.90 and a twelve month high of C$11.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

