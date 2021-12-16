Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 15,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 227,067 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter worth about $2,410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter worth about $833,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter worth about $1,859,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cano Health by 139.6% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 111,679 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CANO traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $9.14. 3,230,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,731. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cano Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

