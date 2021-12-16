Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 15,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925 over the last 90 days.
Shares of NYSE:CANO traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $9.14. 3,230,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,731. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33.
Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cano Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
