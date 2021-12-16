Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

