Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 22 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,947.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,901.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2,764.45. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

