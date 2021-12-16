Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

