Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,058 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.0% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 30,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

