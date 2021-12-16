Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carl Zeiss Meditec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY opened at $209.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.48. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $130.18 and a 52-week high of $235.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.