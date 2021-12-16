Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on therapies to treat allergic and immunological diseases. The company’s program include STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Astria Therapeutics, formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATXS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. 36,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,227. The company has a market cap of $69.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.46. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,634 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

