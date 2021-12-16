CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.32

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 15745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.26.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

