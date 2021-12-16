CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Gap Down to $11.62

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.62, but opened at $11.11. CCC Intelligent Solutions shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 6,470 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCCS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.83.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth $118,840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth $57,107,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth $5,422,000. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $417,000.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

