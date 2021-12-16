Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of CNC opened at $83.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.38. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $83.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,067. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Centene by 1.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

