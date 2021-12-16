Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.25.
Shares of CNC opened at $83.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.38. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $83.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
In other Centene news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,067. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Centene by 1.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
