CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNP. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,028,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,910,000 after acquiring an additional 77,546 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,740,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,613,000 after acquiring an additional 65,935 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 152,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,698 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.