Centrifuge (CFG) Market Cap Hits $144.84 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $144.84 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.77 or 0.08350281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00079008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,355.55 or 1.00075641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00052623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 134,796,542 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

