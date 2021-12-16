Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $987.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Communities.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,952,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 41.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 253,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,982,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CCS opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.
