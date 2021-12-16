Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $987.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,952,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 41.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 253,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,982,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCS opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

