Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 1,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 174,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPSC shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.54.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

