CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.07.

CESDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

CESDF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 31,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,443. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 13.69%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

