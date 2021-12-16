CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 5.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.62, a PEG ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. CEVA has a one year low of $38.56 and a one year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

