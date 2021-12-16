Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON CEG opened at GBX 0.67 ($0.01) on Monday. Challenger Energy Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a market capitalization of £5.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.85.
About Challenger Energy Group
Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.