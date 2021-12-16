Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Price Target Cut to GBX 355

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 385 ($5.09) to GBX 355 ($4.69) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON CHG opened at GBX 286.50 ($3.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.56. Chemring Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244.40 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 346 ($4.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £811.23 million and a PE ratio of 20.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 297.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 304.76.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

