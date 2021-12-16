Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Price Target Cut to GBX 355

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 385 ($5.09) to GBX 355 ($4.69) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON CHG opened at GBX 286.50 ($3.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.56. Chemring Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244.40 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 346 ($4.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £811.23 million and a PE ratio of 20.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 297.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 304.76.
About Chemring Group
