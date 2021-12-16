Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s Largest Position

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 4.8% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 39.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 36,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.5% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.51. The company had a trading volume of 119,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,514,624. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average is $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.