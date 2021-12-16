Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total value of $167,803,771.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock worth $3,669,912,693. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $975.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,024.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $806.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.86, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.