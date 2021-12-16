Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 150 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 117,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 104,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $157.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $466.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

