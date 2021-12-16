Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,177,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Snowflake by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Snowflake by 614.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $11,599,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 697,822 shares of company stock valued at $241,107,645. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

Snowflake stock opened at $360.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

