Chicago Capital LLC Has $469,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $344.42 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.