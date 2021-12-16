Chicago Capital LLC Has $981,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $115.56 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.70 and a 200 day moving average of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.