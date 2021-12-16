Chicago Capital LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $189.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $191.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

