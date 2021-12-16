China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Down 46.3% in November

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the November 15th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Greenridge Global upped their target price on shares of China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at $33,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.74 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 2.96.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

