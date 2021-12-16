Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,845.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,997.30.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,701.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,761.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,731.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after buying an additional 113,038 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

