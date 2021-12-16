Christopher William Walters Buys 10,000 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) CEO Christopher William Walters bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $167,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BCOR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 36,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,732. Blucora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.02 million, a PE ratio of -39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 798.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 81,261.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

