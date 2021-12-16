Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 282.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.88.

Shares of CB opened at $193.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.