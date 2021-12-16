Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De Sells 25,166 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,466,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $99.10 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $100.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

