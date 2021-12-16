CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

CIM Commercial Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 83.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CIM Commercial Trust has a payout ratio of -55.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CIM Commercial Trust to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $163.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.57.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Equities analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 21,400 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $142,738.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 31,700 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $231,727.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 348,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,883,803. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

