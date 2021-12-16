Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 12,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

