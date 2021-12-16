Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells $248,220.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $92.10 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

