Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells $248,220.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $92.10 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.96.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
