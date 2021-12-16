Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,221 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Citi Trends by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 6.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Citi Trends by 4.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $653.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.82. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $220,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $108,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.