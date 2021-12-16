Citigroup Downgrades Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) to Neutral

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.59) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 440 ($5.81) to GBX 510 ($6.74) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.06) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 621.50 ($8.21).

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 522 ($6.90) on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($6.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 662 ($8.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 603.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 890.55.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

