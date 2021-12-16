Citigroup Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $48.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.
FITB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.
NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92.
In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 214,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 527,563 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
