Citigroup Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $48.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 214,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 527,563 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.