Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 114 ($1.51) price objective on the transport operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.41) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.41) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.52) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.24) to GBX 103 ($1.36) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 99.86 ($1.32).

FGP stock opened at GBX 103.23 ($1.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. FirstGroup has a one year low of GBX 63.55 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 110.70 ($1.46). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.04.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

