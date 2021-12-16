Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,397 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $298,091,000 after acquiring an additional 196,446 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $236,173,000 after acquiring an additional 78,773 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $233,175,000 after acquiring an additional 241,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $84.39. 12,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

