Civitas Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,230.70 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Civitas has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $41,230.70 and $8.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00031793 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,382,361 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

