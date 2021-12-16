CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CK Hutchison stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. CK Hutchison has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
CK Hutchison Company Profile
