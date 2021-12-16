CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CK Hutchison stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. CK Hutchison has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.