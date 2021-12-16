Clarkson (LON:CKN) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,470 ($59.07) price objective on the stock.

CKN has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($56.16) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,295 ($56.76) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($56.16) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,180.71 ($55.25).

Shares of Clarkson stock opened at GBX 3,630 ($47.97) on Wednesday. Clarkson has a 52 week low of GBX 2,390 ($31.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,225 ($55.83). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,847.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,535.95. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

