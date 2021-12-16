Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Gap Up to $16.45

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.45, but opened at $16.90. Claros Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 11 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Equities research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

