Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Down 7.4%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 103,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,020,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,691,000 after buying an additional 7,060,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,156,000 after buying an additional 2,249,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 923,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,540,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

