CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $180,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 27.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 867.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.