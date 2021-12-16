CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%.

Shares of CLSK stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

