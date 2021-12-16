Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.88

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 12929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.21.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $329,638,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $46,142,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $39,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

