ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Update

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 393.5% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 61,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 36,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 170,860 shares of company stock worth $227,813. 6.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of ClearOne worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 million, a P/E ratio of 133.13 and a beta of 1.23. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.28.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

